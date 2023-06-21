Watch: Alert Bus Driver's Swift Maneuver Saves Woman In Mangaluru From Being Crushed

The woman escaped with minor injuries on her hand.

A woman had a narrow escape in Karnataka's Mangaluru after the driver of a private bus suddenly applied brakes and avoided hitting her. The incident took place in Thoudugoli village on Tuesday and was captured on a CCTV installed in the area. It shows the woman attempting to cross the road slowly, but failing to see a bus approaching her in high speed from one side. But the alert driver spotted the woman and was able to apply brakes just in time.

The shocked woman immediately stops as the driver swerves the bus in one direction while trying to avoid hitting her. Another woman also gets alerted by the movement and jumps to save herself.

According to local media, the first woman escaped with minor injuries on her hand.

The locals praised the bus driver for his presence of mind. The clip shows some of them approaching the woman to check if she is fine.

The video is gaining traction on social media too, where users are giving mixed reactions.

"She was still so calm and walking away. She risked 100 of lives inside the bus. She should be booked by police and risking other lives in danger," commented one user.

"These express buses have to limit speed in internal roads as well as highways," said another, tagging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"Full marks to the driver. He deserves reward and recognition," a third user tweeted.

Earlier this month, two scooter-borne students in Kerala had a narrow escape after their vehicle came in between a moving bus and a truck coming in from the opposite direction in Kozhikode.

The video of the miraculous escape, which was recorded on the CCTV cameras installed on the bus, had gone viral on social media.