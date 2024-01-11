Watch: Akshay Kumar Takes A Ride On Mumbai Metro, Internet Impressed

Akshay Kumar was seen talking to producer Dinesh Vijan.

Mumbai Metro had a star commuter on Thursday when actor Akshay Kumar decided to take the metro to beat the peak traffic hours. Several videos and pictures from inside a coach are going viral on the internet.

The video shows him sporting an all-black outfit with white sneakers and a matching cap. He also opted for a white mask which was covering half of his face. He was seen talking to producer Dinesh Vijan.

Despite sitting quietly inside the metro without causing any disturbance to fellow passengers, an observant fan managed to spot him.

See the video here:

Internet praised the actor for ditching his swanky car for the metro. A user wrote, "The super humble and down-to-earth Akshay Paaji using the Mumbai metro to travel for work!"

Another user commented, "Highest-paid actor, Asia's biggest action hero, but still padma shri Akshay Kumar chose to travel by Mumbai Metro. His simplicity is a refreshing standout in the glitzy world of Bollywood."

"Megastar Akshay Kumar," the third user wrote.

"Akshay Kumar sir is so down to earth by choosing to travel through metro and not being stuck in Mumbai traffic," the fourth user wrote.

"@akshaykumar seen in Mumbai metro with #Skyforce producer Dinesh Vijan. Last time #Akshaykumar went with Raj Mehta for Good News screening in a Metro and it became a blockbuster. Luck," the fifth user commented.

Well, this is not the first time the actor was seen travelling via the metro. Last year, he was seen interacting with passengers, although he was promoting his film Selfiee with co-actor Emraan Hashmi,