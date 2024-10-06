Watch: After Chess, Yogi Adityanath Plays Cricket In Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath playing cricket in Lucknow

It was chess two days ago. Today, it is cricket. Amid the pulls and pressures of administrative duties, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath snuck out some downtime.

The saffron-robed Chief Minister, wearing sandals, steps up to the pitch. New to the crease, he takes guard. Standing far outside the leg stump, the 52-year-old Chief Minister, with a long handle grip, appears ready.

He then, in a series of pictures posted on X by UP government, appears to be hitting a ball. He is all smiles.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: During the All India Advocates Cricket Tournament, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath showcased his skills by playing a cricket shot alongside participating advocates. pic.twitter.com/My7hxWu5Bh — IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2024

"You must have witnessed the feeling of sportsmanship increasing in the last 10 years. PM Modi also has the same concern, how we increase the sports activity in the country?... The players attached to their roots are getting the chance to come forward (in sports). A new sports culture has been established through Khelo India, Fit India Movement," said the Chief Minister, who was the chief guest at the 36th All India Advocate Cricket Tournament in Lucknow.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath showcased his cricketing skills while playing in the 'All India Advocates Cricket Tournament' held in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/w1iePROWaC — IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2024

On Friday, the Chief Minister played chess with Kushagra Agrawal, the country's youngest FIDE (World Chess Federation) rated player.

The chief minister engaged in a "thoughtful conversation" with Agarwal, discussing various chess moves and strategies, as per a press statement.

Kushagra, who visited the Gorakhnath temple to seek the chief minister's blessings, will turn six next month and is currently a student of UKG.

The chief minister assured him that the Uttar Pradesh government would extend full support to further nurture his talent, expressing confidence that the young international chess player would bring pride to Gorakhpur, the state, and the nation in the years to come.