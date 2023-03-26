Watch: 12 Elephants Spotted Crossing Residential Area In Odisha's Jharsuguda

Wild animals often stray in the cities in search of food or water

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a herd of around 12 elephants crossing the residential areas of Brajrajnagar in Odisha's Jharsuguda.

The clip, which was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, opens with gentle giants peacefully crossing the residential area.

#WATCH | Odisha: A herd of around 12 elephants was seen crossing the residential areas of Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda last night. pic.twitter.com/fK7qzP9Wt3 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

It is important for the local authorities to ensure the safety of both the elephants and the residents.

Earlier, a man escaped an attack by a wild elephant in a paddy field in Assam's Kamrup district on Saturday. In a purported video which went viral on social media, a wild elephant was seen attacking a man in a paddy field.

Alok Ranjan Deb, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of Kamrup district said that a herd of wild elephants was roaming in the area and a local man who was reportedly in a drunken state, had tried to chase an elephant.

However, the man was luckily saved as he did not suffer severe injuries in the incident.

The incident took place in the Mousa area under the Bondapara forest range office near Boko in the Kamrup district.

Confirming the incident and the video Dimpi Bora, Divisional Forst Officer (DFO) of Kamrup (West) Division told ANI over the phone that the man received some injury but not severe.