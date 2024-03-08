Watch: 1 Lakh Diyas Lit Up In Assam's Golaghat To Welcome PM Modi

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam, one lakh diyas were lighted on Thursday by the people of Bokakhat in Golaghat district to welcome him.

PM Modi for the first time will visit UNESCO heritage site Kaziranga National Park and undertake a safari. PM will also stay there overnight.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects for Assam, including Rs 3,992 crore project of pipeline from Barauni to Guwahati on Saturday as part of his two-day visit to the state.

PM will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of Digboi Refinery from 0.65 Million MT to 1 Million MT with a cost of Rs 768 crores. He will also lay the foundation stone of the expansion of Guwahati Refinery from 1 million MT to 1.2 million MT with a cost of Rs 510 crore.

Prime Minister will also address a rally at Meleng Meteli and inaugurate several projects of both centre and state government.

In addition, PM Modi would perform the 'Griha Pravesh' (house-warming) ceremony for the 5.5 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College.

In view of PM Modi's visit to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, the jeep safari and elephant ride will remain closed in the Kaziranga range of Kohora from March 7 to 9.

