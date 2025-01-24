In Fresh Row In Waqf Bill Panel Meet, 10 Opposition MPs, Including A Owaisi, Suspended

Ten opposition MPs have been suspended - including the Trinamool's Kalyan Banerjee, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, and A Raja of the DMK have been suspended for the day from the joint parliamentary committee studying proposed changes to 44 sections of the Waqf Act of 1955.

The suspensions followed ruckus in the JPC hearing Friday.

The day's meeting began on a stormy note; opposition MPs shouted down proceedings, saying they were not being given enough time to study the changes suggested to the Waqf laws.

This was before the JPC was to hear from Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's religious head.

But that was delayed after opposition MPs accused others on the committee - specifically those from the ruling BJP - of rushing the bill through in time for next month's Delhi election.

The heated arguments that followed forced brief adjournment, and the delegation led by the Mirwaiz appeared after the committee reconvened. But the peace didn't last long.

Mr Banerjee and the Congress' Naseer Hussain then stormed out, complaining the committee and its proceedings had become a "farce". The BJP's Nishikant Dubey called their conduct "against Parliamentary practice" and said they were trying to suppress the majority.

Behind them, as the hearing continued, the Mirwaiz told the committee he could not support the proposed changes to the Waqf laws as they meant the government was interfering in religious matters.

"We hope our suggestions will be heard and (be) acted upon, and no such step will be taken that could make Muslims feel like they are being disempowered," he said.

"The issue of Waqf is a very serious matter, especially for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as it is a Muslim-majority state. Many people have concerns regarding this (and) we want the government to refrain from interfering in Waqf matters," he told the committee.

Meetings of this committee have seen mud-slinging and even physical brawls since it was set up in August last year; in October, for example, Mr Banerjee had a 'Hulk' moment, smashing a glass bottle on the table and throwing it at the BJP's Jagadambika Pal, the committee Chair.

He later explained his actions, saying another BJP MP, ex-Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay flung verbal abuses at his family and provoked that strong reaction.

The Waqf Amendment Bill proposes numerous changes to the way Waqf boards are administered, including nominating non-Muslim and (at least two) women members.

Also, the central Waqf Council must (if the amendments are passed) include a union minister and three MPs, as also two ex-judges, four people of 'national repute', and senior government officials, none of whom need be from the Islamic faith. Further, the Council can't claim land.

Other proposed changes are to limit donations from Muslims who have been practicing their faith for at least five years (a provision that triggered a row over the term 'practicing Muslim'.

Sources told NDTV the idea is to empower Muslim women and children who "suffered" under the old law. However, critics of the proposed changes, including opposition leaders like the Congress' KC Venugopal, have said it constitutes a "direct attack on freedom of religion".

Mr Owaisi and the DMK's Kanimozhi, meanwhile, have argued it violates multiple sections of the Constitution, including Article 15 (the right to practice a religion of one's choice) and Article 30 (the right to minority communities to establish and administer their educational institutions).

The committee had originally been asked to submit its report by November 29 but that deadline has since been extended - to the final day of Parliament's Budget Session, which ends Feb 13.

The extension had been sought by both the opposition and the BJP.

With input from agencies

