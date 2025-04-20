Wanted Militant Of Meitei Armed Group PLA Arrested In Assam Hotel Raid

A wanted member of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), a banned Meitei militant outfit, has been arrested by the Guwahati Police from a hotel in the city's Paltan Bazaar neighbourhood.

The arrested insurgent, Mayanglambam Bobby Singh, 31, is a resident of Manipur's Kakching district. He was allegedly involved in multiple insurgent operations in the violence-hit state.

The police raided the hotel where he was staying based on credible intelligence about his location.

The PLA insurgent had been staying in a hotel in Beharbari before shifting to Paltan Bazaar, East Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mrinal Deka said, adding he offered no resistance while being arrested.

"Singh is a key operative linked to several armed activities in Manipur. He is now in police custody and is being thoroughly interrogated," the police officer told reporters.

Police sources said more arrests may follow as the investigation expands.