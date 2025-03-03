Meitei Groups Seek Gun-Free Manipur, Thank Amit Shah, Governor For Peace Initiatives

Two key civil society organisations of Manipur's Meitei community have thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for their recent decisions aimed at bringing peace in the violence-hit state bordering Myanmar.

Meitei Alliance, the global umbrella body of Meitei civil society organisations, in a statement commended four particular points - dismantling the drug trade network, ensuring free movement on roads and highways, taking action against extortionists, and accelerating border-fencing work.

"We deeply appreciate the decisive leadership of the Honourable Home Minister of India, and Governor of Manipur whose recent directives mark a significant step toward restoring safety, security, and social harmony in the region," the Meitei Alliance said.

"One of the most crucial outcomes of this initiative has been the return of arms by civilians, who had taken up weapons to protect themselves, their families, and their communities against external Kuki terrorist threats. This act reflects a renewed trust in the central government's commitment to ensuring the safety of all citizens and preventing militant groups from targeting innocent civilians," it said.

The Meitei Alliance said the Union Home Minister's order to guarantee free movement for the public on all roads in Manipur from March 8 will be a step toward restoring Manipur's "age-old, multi-ethnic, and pluralistic society."

"It will also help revive the state's ailing economy," the Meitei Alliance said, referring to the Centre's order to ensure obstacles and illegal 'check posts' are removed from roads and highways, and take action against those who try to obstruct free movement of civilians.

"Furthermore, the Meitei Alliance is committed to engaging with various communities in Manipur to gain a deeper understanding of their perspectives and explore pathways for peaceful coexistence. Dialogue, mutual respect, and cooperation are essential in shaping a united and prosperous Manipur for future generations," it said.

Manipur came under President's rule after Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his council of ministers resigned on February 9, after which the Governor placed the assembly in suspended animation, or MLAs active but without powers, following the imposition of the President's rule.

The Association of Meiteis in the Americas (AMA) in a statement asked the government to go a step further by implementing complete disarmament for a gun-free Manipur.

"The presence of illegal arms has fueled violence, disrupted harmony, and hindered the path to progress. Disarming all armed groups regardless of affiliation, is essential in rebuilding the trust, restoring law and order, and making Manipur great again," AMA said.

"The people of Manipur deserve to live without fear, and we believe that a comprehensive disarmament strategy, along with the initiatives announced, will pave the way for lasting peace and prosperity," it said.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla extended the one-week deadline for people from all communities to deposit looted and illegally held weapons till March 6. The previous deadline ended on February 27, the day Arambai Tenggol (AT) surrendered a large quantity of firearms to the security forces.

The AT members also met Governor Bhalla before the deadline ended, and agreed to hand over weapons on the condition that the security forces take full responsibility for civilians' safety, and stop the firing from bunkers on hilltops dominated by the Kuki tribes.

The AT says it is a cultural organisation that was compelled to take up arms as "village volunteers" due to ineffective law enforcement in the early days of the ethnic violence; it says lack of law enforcement led to Meitei villages in the foothills coming under attacks from Kuki militants.

The Kuki tribes, however, have alleged the AT launched attacks on their villages along the inter-district borders after the first wave of clashes in May 2023, which forced the Kuki tribes to take up arms and form village defence forces.

Many AT members including its chief Korounganba Khuman are named as accused in police cases and those being handled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The valley-dominant Meitei community and over a dozen distinct tribes collectively known as Kuki, who are dominant in some hill areas of Manipur, have been fighting for nearly two years over a range of issues such as land rights and political representation. Over 250 have been killed and 50,000 have been internally displaced.