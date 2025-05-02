"Restore Peace, Security And Constitutional Order In Manipur": Meitei Alliance

An influential global umbrella body of Manipur's Meitei community today appealed to the central government to take immediate and decisive action to end the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups and take firm steps to end terrorism.

The statement came as the state entered a second year of living under immense hardships after the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribes on May 3, 2023.

Recalling how the violence began two years ago to this day, the Meitei Alliance alleged armed aggression from Kuki militant groups funded by drug money carried out strategically orchestrated attacks to disrupt communal harmony and coerce the Manipur government into stopping its actions against cross-border drug trafficking, illegal opium poppy cultivation, encroachments on protected forest lands, and illegal immigration from Myanmar.

"Since then, Manipur has endured sustained unrest, severely affecting peace, security, and normal life across the state... Despite assuming control over the state's law and order situation, the central government's delayed and inadequate response allowed Kuki militants - operating under the SoO agreement - to carry out coordinated attacks against Meitei civilians," the Meitei Alliance said in the statement.

"The subsequent establishment of buffer zones by central forces, ostensibly to prevent further violence, inadvertently facilitated the creation of de facto enclaves that have since served as launchpads for continued terrorist operations targeting civilians," it said.

The Meitei Alliance put forward seven points of actions that it suggested the Centre should consider taking up.

One of the points stressed on intensifying the war on drugs campaign, including the complete eradication of illegal opium poppy cultivation. It sought carrying out the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise to detect foreigners.

"Identify and deport illegal migrants from neighbouring countries. Dismantle artificial buffer zones and ensure unrestricted movement of all citizens across the state," the Meitei Alliance said.

The Centre's order to ensure free movement across Manipur failed after the Kuki tribes protested against the decision.

"The people of Manipur continue to suffer under the weight of prolonged violence and uncertainty. It is time for the government to act with resolve and ensure that the fundamental rights, safety, and dignity of every citizen are restored and protected," the Meitei Alliance said.

The Meitei Alliance is one of the two organisations - the other is a key civil body of the indigenous distinct tribe Thadou - that met for the first time on a common platform and for a common goal since the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur in May 2023. The Meitei Alliance and the Thadou Inpi Manipur on March 8 called the development a "significant and historic moment".

The Kuki tribes and the Meiteis have been fighting since May 2023 over a range of issues such as land rights and political representation.