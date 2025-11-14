Wanted Fugitive Jagdish Punetha To Be Extradited From UAE

In a major breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully facilitated the return of wanted fugitive Jagdish Punetha from the United Arab Emirates on November 13.

Punetha, against whom a Red Notice was published by INTERPOL on May 6 at the request of the Uttarakhand Police, was wanted in an FIR registered at the Pithoragarh Police Station. He faced allegations of cheating and criminal conspiracy, and had fled to the UAE to evade arrest.

Acting on the Red Notice, the CBI coordinated with UAE authorities to track and apprehend the accused. A team from the Uttarakhand Police subsequently travelled to the UAE and brought him back to India, landing in New Delhi along with the fugitive on November 13.

The CBI, functioning as India's National Central Bureau (NCB) for INTERPOL, uses the BHARATPOL platform to coordinate with domestic law enforcement agencies for international assistance. INTERPOL Red Notices are circulated globally to help member countries identify and detain wanted individuals.

Notably, India has managed to secure the return of more than 150 wanted criminals in recent years through coordination via INTERPOL channels - a significant boost to transnational crime investigations.