Goa Club Owners May Get Interpol's Blue Corner Notice: What Are Colour-Coded Alerts

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people died in a fire on Saturday night, fled India for Thailand hours after the incident, authorities said on Monday. The brothers flew from Mumbai to Phuket at 5:30 am on Sunday, soon after an FIR was registered, as per the Goa police. A police team sent to the brothers' Delhi addresses found them missing and pasted notices at their homes. Later, the same day, a lookout circular (LOC) was issued by the Bureau of Immigration at the Goa Police's request.

The fire at Birch by Romeo Lane is believed to have been triggered by pyrotechnics used during a dance performance. At least five people have been arrested so far.

With the brothers now outside India, the CBI is likely to approach Interpol for a Blue Corner Notice, sources said. Goa Police said it is coordinating with the CBI's Interpol wing “to apprehend them at the earliest”.

What Is Interpol's Blue Corner Notice?

This is issued to seek information about a person's identity, location, or activities in connection with a crime. It is primarily used when law enforcement authorities know who they are looking for but need help tracking their movements across borders.

Interpol issues eight types of notices, each for a specific purpose. These notices are not international arrest warrants, but alerts circulated among 196 member countries.

What Each Interpol Colour Notice Stands For

Red Notice

A Red Notice is issued to locate and provisionally arrest a wanted person for extradition. It is based on a valid national arrest warrant.

Yellow Notice

This helps locate missing persons or identify people unable to identify themselves.

Black Notice

A Black Notice is used to collect information on unidentified bodies.

Green Notice

This colour warns other countries about a person considered a potential threat to public safety, often because of a criminal history.

Orange Notice

The Interpol's Orange Notice alerts countries about an event, object, or process that poses an immediate threat, such as explosives or disguised weapons.

Purple Notice

This is used to seek or provide information on criminal methods, including modus operandi, tools, or concealed weapons.

UN Special Notice

A UN Special Notice is issued for individuals or entities under United Nations Security Council sanctions.

About Interpol

Interpol is the International Criminal Police Organisation, a global network that helps police from different countries work together to fight crime. Founded in 1923 and based in Lyon, France, it has 196 member countries.

Interpol does not have its own officers to make arrests, but shares information, coordinates investigations, and issues notices to alert countries about criminals, missing people, or threats. It also keeps databases on wanted persons, stolen property, and passports.