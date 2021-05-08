Wanted Criminal Arrested After Encounter With Police In UP

The criminal was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Friday after an encounter with police.(Representational)

A wanted criminal, who fled from custody last month and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Friday after an encounter with police, officials said.

The encounter took place in Madhotanda forest area, they said.

The criminal, Jaswinder Singh Jassa, was arrested after the encounter. He sustained a bullet injury in his leg. An AK-47 rifle and a country-made pistol were recovered from him, Superintendent of Police Kirit Kumar said.

A constable was also injured in the encounter and was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, he said.

Jassa had snatched the AK-47 rifle from a member of the Uttarakhand police team, which had come to arrest him from Hazara area here in a murder case, when he fled from custody on April 24, the police said

