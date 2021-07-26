Wanted Criminal, Accused In Murder, Theft Cases, Arrested: Haryana Cops

One of Sanjeet's associates was arrested on July 5, a police spokesperson said. (Representational)

The Haryana Police arrested a wanted criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000, from Rajasthan on Monday.

Sanjeet alias Sunny, a resident of Sunaria Kalan in Haryana's Rohtak district, was wanted in more than eight cases of murder, attempt to murder, and loot, a police spokesperson said.

"He is a prime accused in the murder case of a teacher, who was killed on June 14, at Alipura village in Jind district," the official said.

"The accused along with his two aides had shot dead Suresh, a key witness in a murder incident," he added.

One of his associates was arrested on July 5, the spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)