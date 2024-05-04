'Wanted Alliance With Congress, Met Rahul Gandhi At 6 am': Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee said seat-sharing talks failed because of state Congress's belligerence (File)

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee said his party was keen on an alliance with the Congress, and because of that he went to meet Rahul Gandhi at his home at 6 am.

Mr Banerjee, the nephew of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her heir apparent, claimed that TMC candidates are the true representatives of the INDIA bloc in West Bengal.

"Had I not been serious, I would not have rushed to Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi at 6 am. We were willing to have an alliance with the Congress in Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, and despite state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Choudhury's barbs at our party for months, we did not react for a long time," he said.

"We gave Congress time till December but we could not wait indefinitely since we had to make preparations. Till December 31, 2023, not a single spokesperson of our party, including Mamata Banerjee, reacted to what Adhir Choudhury was saying," he added.

Abhishek Banerjee, the MP from Diamond Harbour, said the seat-sharing talks failed because of the state Congress's belligerence.

