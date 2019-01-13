Want To Empower People Without Indulging In Dynastic Politics: PM Modi

PM Modi said a BJP worker is only driven by national interest and not by any self-interest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the BJP wanted to empower the people without indulging in the politics of divide and rule, unlike the dynastic parties who want to build their own empires.

"Unlike other parties, we are not in the politics of divide and rule or build vote banks. Dynastic parties want to build their own empires while we want to empower the people," Prime Minister Modi said while interacting with booth-level workers from Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Sivaganga, Theni and Virudhunagar through video conference.

Interacting with the BJP workers of Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Modi said that a BJP worker is only driven by national interest and not by any self-interest.

"There is something that makes the BJP family different from the rest. A BJP worker is not driven by any self-interest. The BJP 'karyakarta' is only driven by national interest. Today, if I can confidently say we will do well in elections, it is not because of Modi or any other leader, but because of the BJP workers," he said.

In a veiled attack on the SP-BSP alliance ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister said, "Our friends in the Opposition are anyway a confused lot. They leave no opportunity to say-Modi is bad; government is not working; people dislike the BJP. Yet, the first thing they do is make opportunist alliances with the parties they disliked till recently and still do perhaps."

Foes-turned-friends SP and BSP on Saturday decided on a seat-sharing formula for the General Elections, according to which BSP and SP will contest on 38 seats each, while two Lok Sabha seats have been left for other parties, and they have decided not to field their candidates against UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli and Amethi respectively.

Referring to concessions like an increase in exemption limit announced for the recent GST Council meeting for small and medium enterprises, the Prime Minister said he respects the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. He said even though small industries may seem small but their impact on the employment sector is big.

"MSME's impact on bringing people out of poverty is big. The ease of doing business helps our MSME sector and small businesses the most," added Prime Minister Modi.