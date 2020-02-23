Want Normal Political Activity To Resume In Jammu And Kashmir: Ram Madhav

As situation normalises, everyone will be allowed to do their political activity, Ram Madhav said (File)

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said that everyone in his party wants the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to become conducive for normal political activity to resume.

"Keeping the situation of J&K in mind, the government has invoked certain Sections for the detention of some leaders there. When the situation improves and things normalise, everybody will be allowed to do their political activity. We all want the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to become conducive for normal political activity to resume," Mr Madhav told ANI.

Ram Madhav's response comes days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he was praying for the early release of the three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir who are currently under detention.