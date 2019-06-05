VVIP, Not 5 VIP: On Sharad Pawar Seat Row At PM's Oath, A Clarification

As per various media reports, Sharad Pawar's party was miffed over seat allotment being contrary to protocol.

All India | | Updated: June 05, 2019 18:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
VVIP, Not 5 VIP: On Sharad Pawar Seat Row At PM's Oath, A Clarification

Ashok Malik said that Sharad Pawar's party members may have confused V for VIP with Roman numeral V


New Delhi: 

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has clarified today on a controversy over Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's seating at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony. Mr Pawar had skipped the oath ceremony after his party was reportedly miffed about his seat in the fifth row.

In a tweet, Ashok Malik, Press Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind stated that Mr Pawar's seat was designated in the first row of the VVIP section and not fifth. He also said that Mr Pawar's party members may have confused V for VIP with Roman numeral 5 (V) .

"At the swearing-in ceremony on May 30, Mr Sharad Pawar was invited to the "V section", where the most senior guests sat. Even within "V", he had a labelled first row seat. Somebody in his office may have confused V (for VVIP) for the Roman V (five)," Mr Malik said in a tweet.

The clarification was issued after contrary media reports and media queries received by the President's office, Mr Malik explained in another tweet.

As per various media reports, Sharad Pawar's party was miffed over seat allotment being contrary to protocol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers were sworn in for a second term on May 30 at a grand-ceremony organised in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ashok MalikSharad PawarPM oath ceremony

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableEid 2019Bharat MovieEid MubarakEnvironment DayLive ScoreIndia Vs South AfricaSouth Africa vs India

................................ Advertisement ................................