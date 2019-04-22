VVIP Chopper Case: Judicial Custody Of Defence Agent Extended Till May 3

The court had dismissed his bail plea previously. (Representational)

A Delhi court today extended till May 3 the judicial custody of Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the interim relief to Sushen Mohan Gupta, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court had dismissed his bail plea previously.

ED had said Sushen Mohan Gupta's role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency in New Delhi.

It is suspected that Sushen Mohan Gupta has in his possession payment details of the Rs 3,600-crore deal to purchase AgustaWestland VVIP choppers.

