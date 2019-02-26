VVIP Chopper Case: Christian Michel's Judicial Custody Extended By A Day

Christian Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 22.

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended by one day the judicial custody of alleged middleman Christian Michel, who was arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

Special judge Arvind Kumar extended his custody in the case lodged by CBI.

Mr Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 22 last year.

Mr Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.