VPN Searches Spike After Telegram Ban In India

The government's temporary ban on Telegram in India from June 16 to June 22 after the NEET paper leak has triggered an immediate shift in user behaviour, with data showing that people are quickly looking for ways to bypass the restrictions. Google Trends data shows a sharp surge in searches for "VPN for Telegram".

Until June 15, search interest was at zero, indicating no notable demand. But on June 16, as the restrictions began, the numbers started rising rapidly from 0 to 5, then 18, 28, and peaking at 99 within hours. The trend continued on June 17, touching the maximum value of 100.

This sudden jump clearly shows that users did not step away from the platform, but they actively searched for workarounds. The pattern is simple: restriction triggered demand for VPNs almost instantly.

The impact of this shift becomes more significant when seen alongside Telegram's scale in India.

A Statista survey shows that 45 per cent of Indians use Telegram regularly, the highest among all countries surveyed. India is ahead of Brazil (38 per cent), Mexico (34 per cent), South Africa and Spain (32 per cent), and far above the United States (9 per cent) and Japan (1 per cent).

This means the restriction is hitting a platform that already has deep penetration across the country, with nearly half of users actively relying on it.

Put together, the data points towards a clear trend playing out in real time.

Despite the ban being imposed specifically to control misuse during the NEET re-exam period, user behaviour suggests continued demand for access rather than disengagement. The spike in VPN searches indicates that many users are actively trying to stay on the platform, even during the restricted window.