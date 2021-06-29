Not Without Congress: Vote Of Confidence From Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said time is running out and the efforts need to start now.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav today said any opposition front for the 2024 election without the Congress would be "unimaginable" as the party has a direct clash with the BJP in some 200 of 543 parliamentary seats across the country.

The Congress had to be the base of any opposition grouping to take on the ruling BJP, Tejashwi Yadav told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"Any opposition unity effort can happen only if the Congress is part of it. The Congress has to be the base. There are 280 seats where the Congress is in a direct fight with the BJP," said the Bihar leader of opposition.

"But wherever regional parties are strong, they need to be in the driving seat," he added.

Time is running out and the efforts need to start now, the RJD leader said.

"We should start preps now. We can't imagine any front without the Congress. As for leadership, that is something we have to sit and decide together. Perhaps sacrifices need to be made for the sake of the country, for the greater good," said Tejashwi Yadav, apparently implying that the Congress needs to compromise.

On who would lead the opposition front, if not the Congress, Mr Yadav replied: "We can only know when everyone sits together. It is the people who choose their leader. We have to see who enjoys more support..."