"Let's Crowdsource": Minister Wants Fact-Check On Rahul Gandhi's "Lies"

The Congress and the BJP, whose rivalry sharpened since as the national elections got closer, has peaked since the terror attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 03, 2019 17:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Let's Crowdsource': Minister Wants Fact-Check On Rahul Gandhi's 'Lies'

VK Singh's tweet to "crowdsource" lies by Rahul Gandhi received several reactions from BJP.


New Delhi: 

Union minister VK Singh today started a chain reaction when he suggested "crowdsourcing" to track what he called the "lies" of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. The Congress and the BJP, whose rivalry sharpened since as the national elections got closer, has peaked since the terror attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. The Congress has criticised the govenment's handling of the matter, and accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of politicising the issue.

Today, Union Minister VK Singh, who is also a former soldier, tweeted: "Now this one is really interesting. Let's crowdsource all the lies. Tag three people you know, who will share with you a @RahulGandhi lie."

The tweet was accompanied by a hashtag -- #RahulGandhiLieChallenge and tagged Union ministers Rajyavardhan Rathore and Jayant Sinha and senior party leader Anurag Thakur.

One of the people named responded immediately. Mr Singh's cabinet colleague Rajyavardhan Rathore, another former soldier and Olympian, posted a comment, accompanied by a video clipping:
 

 Later in the evening, Jayant Sinha responded:

The Congress is yet to respond to the matter.

For months, the BJP and the Congress have been exchanging tit-for-tat allegations of lying over the government's deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

VK SinghRahul Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Abhinandan Abhinandan VarthamanAbhinandan Varthaman NewsSushma SwarajIndia PakUSLive TVEntertainment NewsPNR StatusVideocon D2HAbhinandan Parents

................................ Advertisement ................................