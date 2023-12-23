Motivational Speaker Vivek Bindra Accused Of Domestic Violence By Wife

Vivek Bindra is followed by millions on Instagram and YouTube.

Vivek Bindra, a popular motivational speaker and social media influencer, is accused of domestic violence against his wife. A case has been registered against him by his brother-in-law in Noida's Sector 126, police said.

According to the police, the complaint was filed by Vaibhav Kwatra, the brother of Bindra's wife, Yanika, who claimed that the incident took place in the Supernova West Residency in Noida's Sector 94, where the couple resides.

In the early hours of December 7, a heated altercation erupted between Bindra and his mother, Prabha. What began as a family dispute took a distressing turn when Yanika stepped in to mediate, only to get physically assaulted by Bindra, police said. The assault has allegedly left deep wounds on Yanika's body, as captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Bindra, CEO of Bada Business Private Limited (BBPL) and followed by millions on YouTube and Instagram, is also at the centre of an alleged scam, as per another high-profile Indian motivational speaker and YouTuber Sandeep Maheshwari.

Mr Maheshwari released a video on his YouTube channel titled "Big Scam Expose" in which he presented testimonials from students who claimed to have been deceived by Bindra's company. However, Bindra has denied all allegations.