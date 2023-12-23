Vivek Bindra: 5 Points On Motivation Speaker Accused Of Domestic Violence

Vivek Bindra is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bada Business Private Limited (BBPL) and millions on YouTube and Instagram follow him. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has created 12 World Records including 9 Guinness World Records for the largest webinars on distinct topics.

Bindra has an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy Degree. He received the esteemed Golden Book of Records for training the largest gathering of HR Professionals at an event. According to his profile, he has also been recognised as one of the '21 Technopreneurs to Watch out for in 2021' by Digital First Magazine.

Vivek Bindra is in the news for allegedly assaulting his wife Yanika Bindra in Noida. He got married to Ms Yanika on December 6, however, days later, a case was filed against the motivational speaker, accusing him of domestic violence.

Besides domestic abuse, Bindra has also been involved in other controversies; most recently being accused of running a "scam" by fellow YouTuber and motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari.