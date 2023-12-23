From '500 Crore Scam' To Hurting Sikhs: Vivek Bindra's Past Controversies

Bindra is accused of scamming students.

Vivek Bindra, an entrepreneur and motivational speaker, has been accused of assaulting his wife in Noida, police said. The authorities have initiated an investigation into the allegations and have stated that appropriate action will be taken based on the probe.

On December 14, an FIR was filed at Noida's Sector 126 police station following a complaint by Vaibhav Kwatra, the brother of Bindra's wife, Yanika. The couple, Bindra and Yanika, had married on December 6 and were residing in a posh society in Noida's Sector 94.

According to the details mentioned in the FIR, hours after the wedding, Bindra allegedly took Yanika inside a room, hurled abuses at her, pulled her hair and assaulted her. The complaint claims that Yanika is unable to hear properly because of the assault. Bindra allegedly broke her phone too.

Besides domestic abuse, Bindra has also been involved in other controversies; most recently being accused of running a "scam" by fellow YouTuber and motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari.

Vivek Bindra vs Sandeep Maheshwari

YouTuber Sandeep Maheshwari recently released a video titled 'Big Scam Exposed', accusing Bindra of running a course akin to multi-level marketing. The alleged scam involves taking vast sums of money from students to teach them "business", and amounts to nearly Rs 500 crore. Bindra responded on his YouTube channel, challenging Mr Maheshwari and denying any wrongdoing. The conflict intensified as Bindra alleged threats against his legal team and the intrusion of Mr Maheshwari's house by his employees.

Controversy Over Sikh Community

In June 2022, Bindra faced backlash from the Sikh community over an animated depiction of Guru Gobind Singh in one of his videos. The controversy prompted demands for an apology, and Bindra had to apologise.

Vivek Bindra vs Indian Medical Association

In 2018, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) filed a case against Bindra. The IMA accused Bindra of using defamatory language against doctors in a video titled 'Reality of Indian Medical System.' Despite facing a potential Rs 50 crore defamation suit, Bindra emerged victorious, with the court emphasising the importance of freedom of expression.