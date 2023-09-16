Visva-Bharati Submits Documents In Court To Support Amartya Sen's Eviction Notice

The notice had been stayed on August 8.

The Visva-Bharati University on Saturday submitted several documents to a court in West Bengal's Birbhum district to justify the eviction notice it has served on Nobel laureate Amartya Sen asking him to vacate 0.13 acre (5,500 square feet) of land which it claims he is illegally occupying.

District Judge Sudeshna De (Chatterjee) on August 8 stayed the eviction notice and directed that the stay will be in force till the disposal of the main case related to the ownership of the plot in the Santiniketan campus of the central university.

The court was hearing a case in which the economist had challenged the eviction notice.

"Today the university authorities submitted several documents in support of the eviction order. We have asked for copies of them. The court will pass the order on whether we can get those documents on September 21," said Rahul Auddy, one of Mr Sen's lawyers.

Visva-Bharati had sent the eviction notice to the economist on April 19, asking him to vacate 0.13 acres of the total 1.38 acres of land of his ancestral residence 'Pratichi' in Santiniketan by May 6.

