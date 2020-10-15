Vistara To Operate More Flights On Delhi-London Route From November 21

Vistara said it will increase the frequency of flights on its Delhi-London route from Nov 21

Vistara said today that it will increase the frequency of its Delhi-London flights from November 21.

The airline will operate five flights a week on the Delhi-London route from November 21, instead of four a week being operated currently, and a daily service from December 1, Vistara said.

Vistara is operating these flights as part of the bilateral air bubble arrangement formed between India and the UK.

"The increase in frequency demonstrates our success on the Delhi-London route, its importance in our network, and the steady demand for a world-class, full-service carrier from India," said Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since July, India has established separate bilateral air bubbles with 17 countries, including the UK. In an air bubble agreement, airlines of both the countries can operate special passenger flights to each other's territories under certain restrictions.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)