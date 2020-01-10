Vistara Sale Ends Tonight. Know Discounted Ticket Prices Of Domestic, International Flights

The Vistara sale is applicable on domestic and international flights. The ticket prices for domestic travel start at Rs 995 for economy class, Rs 1,995 for premium economy and Rs 5,555 for business class.

Vistara Sale Ends Tonight. Know Discounted Ticket Prices Of Domestic, International Flights

Vistara sale will end tonight. The airline is offering tickets on discounted prices.

New Delhi:

Vistara Airlines that has completed five years of its operations in India, is offering a fifth anniversary sale with fares as low as Rs 995. The sale, that began yesterday, will end on January 10 midnight. The Vistara sale is applicable on domestic and international flights. One can book the flights using the airline's website (www.airvistara.com), mobile app, through its airport ticket offices, call centres, and through online travel agencies and travel agents.

The sale window has been open for 48 hours. It started on midnight of January 9 for travel between January 25 and September 30, 2020. A minimum of 15 days advance purchase is required to make bookings, the airlines said.

The ticket prices for domestic travel start at Rs 995 for economy class, Rs 1,995 for premium economy and Rs 5,555 for business class. Fares for international flights start at Rs 14,555 (inclusive of all taxes and fees).

Vistara Sale: Here's a complete break-up of ticket prices in domestic market:

OriginDestinationLowest Economy Class Fare
ChennaiDelhi3,555
ChennaiMumbai2,055
DelhiAhmedabad2,055
DelhiAmritsar2,255
DelhiBagdogra3,295
DelhiBengaluru3,355
DelhiBhubaneswar3,055
DelhiChandigarh1,255
DelhiGoa3,555
DelhiGuwahati3,155
DelhiIndore1,555
DelhiJodhpur2,355
DelhiKolkata2,605
DelhiLeh1,495
DelhiLucknow1,555
DelhiPatna2,095
DelhiPune2,855
DelhiRaipur2,455
DelhiRanchi1,995
DelhiSrinagar2,055
DelhiThiruvananthapuram4,555
DelhiUdaipur2,555
DelhiVaranasi2,055
DibrugarhBagdogra995
HyderabadDelhi2,555
JammuDelhi2,255
JammuSrinagar1,255
JodhpurMumbai2,995
KhajurahoVaranasi2,995
KochinDelhi4,055
MumbaiBengaluru2,055
MumbaiChandigarh4,055
MumbaiDelhi2,955
MumbaiGoa1,955
MumbaiHyderabad1,495
MumbaiKolkata3,155
MumbaiUdaipur3,255
MumbaiVaranasi2,995
Port BlairChennai3,055
Port BlairKolkata3,995
Source: airvistara.com

Vistara Sale: Here's a complete break-up of ticket prices in domestic market:

OriginDestinationLowest Economy Class Fare
DelhiBangkok14,995
DelhiSingapore20,495
MumbaiColombo14,555
MumbaiDubai18,555
MumbaiSingapore21,995
Source: airvistara.com

Vistara, a a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, began operations on  January 9, 2015. In the last five years, Vistara has become a trusted choice for passengers and has expanded to become the sixth largest domestic airline in the country.

Comments
vistara saleVistara5 year sale of vistara

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News