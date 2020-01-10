Vistara Sale Ends Tonight. Know Discounted Ticket Prices Of Domestic, International Flights

Vistara sale will end tonight. The airline is offering tickets on discounted prices.

Vistara Airlines that has completed five years of its operations in India, is offering a fifth anniversary sale with fares as low as Rs 995. The sale, that began yesterday, will end on January 10 midnight. The Vistara sale is applicable on domestic and international flights. One can book the flights using the airline's website (www.airvistara.com), mobile app, through its airport ticket offices, call centres, and through online travel agencies and travel agents.

The sale window has been open for 48 hours. It started on midnight of January 9 for travel between January 25 and September 30, 2020. A minimum of 15 days advance purchase is required to make bookings, the airlines said.

The ticket prices for domestic travel start at Rs 995 for economy class, Rs 1,995 for premium economy and Rs 5,555 for business class. Fares for international flights start at Rs 14,555 (inclusive of all taxes and fees).

Vistara Sale: Here's a complete break-up of ticket prices in domestic market:

Origin Destination Lowest Economy Class Fare Chennai Delhi 3,555 Chennai Mumbai 2,055 Delhi Ahmedabad 2,055 Delhi Amritsar 2,255 Delhi Bagdogra 3,295 Delhi Bengaluru 3,355 Delhi Bhubaneswar 3,055 Delhi Chandigarh 1,255 Delhi Goa 3,555 Delhi Guwahati 3,155 Delhi Indore 1,555 Delhi Jodhpur 2,355 Delhi Kolkata 2,605 Delhi Leh 1,495 Delhi Lucknow 1,555 Delhi Patna 2,095 Delhi Pune 2,855 Delhi Raipur 2,455 Delhi Ranchi 1,995 Delhi Srinagar 2,055 Delhi Thiruvananthapuram 4,555 Delhi Udaipur 2,555 Delhi Varanasi 2,055 Dibrugarh Bagdogra 995 Hyderabad Delhi 2,555 Jammu Delhi 2,255 Jammu Srinagar 1,255 Jodhpur Mumbai 2,995 Khajuraho Varanasi 2,995 Kochin Delhi 4,055 Mumbai Bengaluru 2,055 Mumbai Chandigarh 4,055 Mumbai Delhi 2,955 Mumbai Goa 1,955 Mumbai Hyderabad 1,495 Mumbai Kolkata 3,155 Mumbai Udaipur 3,255 Mumbai Varanasi 2,995 Port Blair Chennai 3,055 Port Blair Kolkata 3,995 Source: airvistara.com

Origin Destination Lowest Economy Class Fare Delhi Bangkok 14,995 Delhi Singapore 20,495 Mumbai Colombo 14,555 Mumbai Dubai 18,555 Mumbai Singapore 21,995 Source: airvistara.com

Vistara, a a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, began operations on January 9, 2015. In the last five years, Vistara has become a trusted choice for passengers and has expanded to become the sixth largest domestic airline in the country.