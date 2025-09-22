Visitors Caught Scratching Their Names On Walls Of Humayun's Tomb, Video Sparks Outrage

A video has gone viral on social media, showing visitors scratching their names and leaving other markings on the walls of Humayun's Tomb in Delhi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The irresponsible act sparked outrage over public vandalism and a lack of respect for historical monuments. Shared on X, the footage shows multiple people treating the historic site like a blackboard, with some even climbing on each other's shoulders to deface the monument.

"Zero Civic Sense! Visitors climbing on each other just to scratch their names on the walls of Humayun's Tomb – a UNESCO World Heritage Site," the video was captioned on X.

Social media users have expressed anger and disappointment, with many calling the incident a "civic failure" and highlighting the disrespect shown to a site of immense cultural and historical importance.

One user wrote, "People always yelling about fundamental rights but they don't remember fundamental duties. Article 51: Duty of every citizen to value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture."

"Shameful! If you can't respect our heritage, at least don't destroy it. Monuments deserve preservation, not your cheap graffiti," another user expressed.

A third user stated, "People themselves are immoral and lack the civic sense but will blame the politicians for loot and corruption. Have the people ever looked into themselves? Is working for the society or nation only the work of the politicians?"

"Report it. By law, damaging a UNESCO World Heritage site will give you up to 2 years imprisonment or up to 1 lakh fine", added a fourth.

Humayun's Tomb in Delhi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the final resting place of Mughal Emperor Humayun. Built between 1565 and 1572 by his widow, Empress Bega Begum, it's considered the first garden tomb in India and a masterpiece of Mughal architecture. The tomb features a stunning blend of Persian and Indian styles, with red sandstone and white marble used extensively.

The monument attracts thousands of tourists and has been featured in numerous iconic films.