Vishwakarma Jayanti: Ways To Celebrate The Day

Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada.
Vishwakarma Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Vishwakarma, who is considered the divine architect and craftsman in Hindu mythology. This festival is observed predominantly by people involved in various forms of craftsmanship, including artisans, engineers, architects, mechanics, and factory workers. It typically falls on the 17th or 18th of September each year, according to the Hindu calendar.
The festival holds great importance in regions of India where manual labor and craftsmanship are integral to the economy and culture. Lord Vishwakarma is believed to be the creator of the universe and the one who crafted the divine tools and machines used by gods. As such, he is revered as the patron deity of artisans and craftsmen.
On Vishwakarma Jayanti, people pay homage to Lord Vishwakarma by performing various rituals and ceremonies. These may include:
- Puja and worship: Devotees clean and decorate their workshops, tools, and machinery. They perform elaborate puja (worship) ceremonies at their workplaces, offering prayers, flowers, and fruits to Lord Vishwakarma. Special idols or images of Lord Vishwakarma are installed and worshipped.
- Distribution of prasad: After the puja, prasad (sacred food offerings) is prepared and distributed among the workers and family members. This is considered a blessing from Lord Vishwakarma, and consuming it is believed to bring prosperity and success.
- Artistic creations: Many artisans and craftsmen create intricate idols and artworks of Lord Vishwakarma during this time, showcasing their skills and devotion. These creations are often displayed in public places
- Processions: In some regions, colorful processions featuring idols of Lord Vishwakarma and decorative chariots are taken through the streets. Devotees sing hymns and devotional songs during these processions.
- Community gatherings: The festival is also an occasion for community gatherings and cultural events. Craftsmen and workers come together to celebrate their skills and craftsmanship, fostering a sense of unity and pride in their work.
- Prayers for prosperity: Many people seek blessings from Lord Vishwakarma for the success and growth of their businesses and enterprises. It is believed that the deity's blessings will ensure the smooth functioning and prosperity of their work.