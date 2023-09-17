Vishwakarma Jayanti: Ways To Celebrate The Day

Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada.

Vishwakarma Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Vishwakarma, who is considered the divine architect and craftsman in Hindu mythology. This festival is observed predominantly by people involved in various forms of craftsmanship, including artisans, engineers, architects, mechanics, and factory workers. It typically falls on the 17th or 18th of September each year, according to the Hindu calendar.

Also Read | Vishwakarma Jayanti 2023: All You Need To Know About Lord Vishwakarma

The festival holds great importance in regions of India where manual labor and craftsmanship are integral to the economy and culture. Lord Vishwakarma is believed to be the creator of the universe and the one who crafted the divine tools and machines used by gods. As such, he is revered as the patron deity of artisans and craftsmen.

On Vishwakarma Jayanti, people pay homage to Lord Vishwakarma by performing various rituals and ceremonies. These may include: