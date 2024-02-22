Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024: Know Date, History, Significance Of This Auspicious Day

Vishwakarma Jayanti holds significant importance in Hinduism

Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated with much joy and enthusiasm to honour Lord Vishwakarma, the architect and engineer of the universe. It is an auspicious day for Hindus and is celebrated in the calendar on the thirteenth day of the bright half of the Magha month (Maagh Shukla Paksha Trayodashi). Lord Vishwakarma's birth, according to ancient scriptures, is linked to Trayodashi in the month of Magh, corresponding to January or February in the Gregorian calendar. He is credited with crafting significant divine weapons, including the Trident of Mahadev and the Sudarshan Chakra.

When is Vishwakarma Jayanti celebrated?

According to Panchang, the auspicious festival is celebrated on February 22, 2024.

Significance of Vishwakarma Jayanti

Vishwakarma Jayanti holds significant importance in Hinduism, especially for engineers, artisans, labourers, factory workers, carpenters, architects, and sculptors. On this day, they seek Lord Vishwakarma's blessings for success in their endeavours, expressing gratitude for the divine art that shapes our world. This Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024, let's honour the spirit of invention and labour with joy and devotion.

Vishwakarma Jayanti Rituals

Start your Vishwakarma Jayanti by waking up early, bathing, and changing into fresh clothes before sunrise. Clean your home, factory, or shop, using Ganga water to purify the space. Create a rangoli and place Lord Vishwakarma's idol in the temple. Light a desi ghee lamp, offer flowers, and recite mantras like "Om Aadhar Shaktpe Namah," "Om Kumayi Namah," and "Om Anantam Namah" with folded hands. Finally, worship the equipment, machinery, and spare parts associated with your business in the puja.

