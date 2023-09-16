Vishwakarma Jayanti: Date, History, Significance And Puja Timing

Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated in honour of Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect.

Vishwakarma Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Vishwakarma, who is considered the divine architect and craftsman. This festival is observed predominantly by people involved in various forms of craftsmanship, including artisans, engineers, architects, mechanics, and factory workers. It typically falls on the 17th or 18th of September each year, the last day of the month of 'Bhadrapada', according to the Hindu calendar. This year, Vishwakarma Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Puja timing for Vishwakarma Jayanti 2023

This year, the puja for Vishwakarma Jayanti will be conducted on Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, which is on September 17, 2023.

The auspicious timing for worshipping Lord Vishwakarma is 4.43 pm on Sunday.

The day is also known as 'Bhadra Sankranti' or 'Kanya Sankranti'.

Significance of Vishwakarma Jayanti

The festival holds immense significance for people in large parts of the country. This auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, who is worshipped as the celestial builder of the universe.

On this day, the skills and craftsmanship of artisans, engineers, and workers across various industries is honoured. Some factories and workshops declare holiday for this craftsmen on Vishwakarma Jayanti. Others worship a photo f the deity and celebrate the occasion by distributing sweets among workers.

Vishwakarma Jayanti promotes the idea that every form of work, no matter how humble, is a valuable contribution to the world. This day also symbolises the beginning of new ventures, the inauguration of factories and workshops, and the worship of tools and machinery.

In his Independence Day speech this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 'Vishwakarma Yojana' and said the scheme is aimed at helping those with traditional skills, who use their hands and basic tools to make a living.

History of Vishwakarma Jayanti

The origin of Vishwakarma Jayanti can be traced back to ancient Indian scriptures and texts. The earliest references to Vishwakarma Jayanti can be found in the Rigveda, one of the oldest sacred texts of Hinduism.

Over time, this festival evolved and became an important occasion for artisans, craftsmen, and workers to pay homage to Lord Vishwakarma, seeking his blessings for skill, creativity, and prosperity in their respective trades.

Today, Vishwakarma Jayanti stands as a symbol of India's rich cultural heritage and its recognition of the importance of skilled labour in building and advancing society.