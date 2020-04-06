Virtual Classes For West Bengal Boards' Students On TV

The TV channel's studio will be converted into a classroom.

Virtual classes will be held on a private television channel for students of standards 9-12 of the West Bengal boards for a week beginning April 7, an official said on Sunday.

The classes, which will be broadcast by ABP Ananda, will be held from 3 pm to 4 pm, he said.

"The TV channel's studio will be converted into a classroom. Students will ask questions to the teachers through WhatsApp and phone calls, numbers for which will be given before the classes start," the official told PTI.

The state government earlier decided to hold the classes on DD Bangla from 4-5 pm but the plan was shelved as a section of students and teachers raised objection on the timing and there were logistical issues on shifting it to another slot on the same channel.

"The government is actively working to enable students to make up for the time lost since the suspension of classes on March 16. There was some uncertainty after the initial decision, but it is final now," the official said.

