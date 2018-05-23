Virat Kohli Accepts Minister's Challenge, Does Spider Plank; Tags PM Modi Rajyavardhan Rathore, on Tuesday, tweeted a video of himself doing pushups, and urged people to shoot a video of their "fitness mantra" and share it.

Share EMAIL PRINT Virat Kohli tagged PM Modi, his wife Anushka Sharma and his teammate MS Dhoni for the fitness challenge New Delhi: A day after he was named in a fitness challenge by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli duly accepted and named three people for the challenge - one of them being Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Rajyavardhan Rathore, on Tuesday,



Virat Kohli, who is known for his strict fitness regime, started the video by saying he accepted Mr Rathore's challenge and that he would do his favourite core exercise. He proceeds to do twenty spider planks. "Try that out," he says as the video ends.



"Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same," he wrote on his tweet, responding to the Olympic medalist.

I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. 😀 #HumFitTohIndiaFit#ComeOutAndPlaypic.twitter.com/e9BAToE6bg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 23, 2018

Rajyavardhan Rathore started his original video saying he was inspired to make the fitness challenge seeing PM Modi, who he praised for being able to juggle a hectic schedule "effortlessly".



The BJP government has always been an advocate of fitness and has promoted Yoga extensively. The NaMo app has many 3D videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing a number of asanas.



