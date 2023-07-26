Viral Video: Underwater Gas Pipeline Bursts, Yamuna Water Gushes Up In UP Town

A team has been dispatched to repair the underwater pipeline, said officials.

A video showing the water of the Yamuna River gushing out in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat is going viral on social media. The incident took place because an underwater pipeline of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) burst, which caused the sudden eruption in the river. IOC officials acknowledged the leakage, saying it occurred in the Dari-Panipat Natural Gas Pipeline, which was promptly detected and plugged. Official said that the leakage was spotted in Jagos village in Baghpat district and took place because of a failure in the pipeline.

The IOC officials said that both upstream and downstream location valves have been closed and situation is under control.

The video of the incident was recorded by locals and posted by several users on X (rebranded Twitter), including news agency ANI. According to the news agency, the eruption was spotted by villagers at 3am on Wednesday.

"The villagers saw the eruption in water and informed us. We reached the spot along with the police and fire brigade personnel. The situation was brought under control by 7.45am," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Subhash Singh told reporters.

According to IOC website, the 132-kilometre-long DPPL was commissioned in 2010 and is interconnected with GAIL's Hazira-Vijaipur-Jagdishpur Pipeline (HVJPL).

It transports natural gas from HVJPL network to IOC's Panipat Refinery and Panipat Naphtha Cracker Plant and other customers in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

DPPL is authorised under regulation 17(1) of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board Regulations, 2008.