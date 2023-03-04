Viral Video: Shower Of Notes As Conrad Sangma's Party Workers Celebrate Win

NPP workers throw currency notes in celebration in Nagaland

Workers of the National People's Party (NPP) threw currency notes outside the home of party leader C Kipili Sangtam to celebrate their party winning seven seats in the 60-member assembly in Nagaland.

The NPP, a party from Meghalaya led by Conrad Sangma, has retained power in the state for a second consecutive term. The NPP winning seven seats for the first time in Nagaland was seen as a big achievement for the Meghalaya party.

In video shared widely on social media, NPP workers were seen throwing currency notes in the air, and shouting and dancing at Nagaland's Kiphire to celebrate their win.

The BJP-NDPP alliance won on 37 seats in Nagaland, crossing the majority mark.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has won one seat; the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won seven seats; Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the Naga People's Front and the Republican Party of India (Athawale) each won two seats. Independents won four seats.

In Nagaland, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is coming to power for another term.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who on Friday was unanimously elected leader of the NDPP Legislature Party, today gave his resignation letter to Governor La Ganesan.