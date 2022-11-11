Viral Video: Dog Imitates CISF Jawan's Workout At Delhi's Metro Station

A dog was spotted working out with CISF personnel.

Dogs are called "man's best friend". There is no doubt that they make loyal companions, and people's affection for dogs, has played a much larger role in their domestication. Dogs have played an important role in the security services in addition to being a pet at home. The army, police, and other security forces' dog squads are excellent examples of human-canine relations.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unit, which is in charge of providing security for metro stations in Delhi, also has a sniffer dog squad. They are trained and alert, and never fail to amaze.

A video going viral showing a dog copying the workouts of a CISF soldier is melting the hearts of all dog lovers across the world. On November 6, an Instagram page called "Bharat Defenders" shared a video in which a dog was seen performing exercises with CISF personnel. The video was shared with a caption that reads, "CISF showcasing the training bond at a metro station."

The video quickly drew the attention of netizens and went viral. The video had over 19,000 views on Instagram within five days. Social media users flooded the comment section with heart emojis, completely enamoured with the dog's alertness.

While some stunned onlookers described the sight as "amazing", others used words like "proud" and "loyal" to describe their feelings for the furry animal. The CISF dogs are well-known for their rigorous training and alertness.