Violent Protests In Bihar After 4 Workers Die from Toxic Gas Inhalation

The killed workers were aged between 18 and 60 years, police said. (Representational)

Four labourers died after inhaling toxic gases inside a septic tank in Bihar's East Champaran district on Thursday, triggering violent protests by a mob which vandalised a private clinic, set fire to an ambulance and attacked a police party, leaving two personnel injured.

DSP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said of the five persons who had entered the tank, one survived and is undergoing treatment.

"The incident took place in a village under Dhaka police station area. After they fell unconscious inside the septic tank, the five labourers were rushed to a nearby private clinic. Four were declared as brought dead. By the time, a crowd had gathered. Family members of some of the killed workers blamed the deaths on laxity of doctors, leading to violent protests", Mishra added.

The killed workers were aged between 18 and 60 years, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)