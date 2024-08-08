'Tired Of...': Shashi Tharoor As Vinesh Phogat Retires After Olympics Exit

Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement following disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor today said that Vinesh Phogat is "tired of fighting", shortly after the wrestler announced her retirement following the shock exit from the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr Tharoor said, "This girl is tired of this system... This girl is tired of fighting."

Ms Phogat, heartbroken over her disqualification, announced her retirement from wrestling today.

"Wrestling won the match against me, I lost... My courage is all broken, I don't have any strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will forever be in your debt," she wrote in Hindi on X.

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics for being 100 grams overweight, hours before she was to take on the US' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the historic 50-kg freestyle gold medal match.

She had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night and was assured of at least a silver medal.

The 29-year-old grappler, who usually competes in the 53 kg category, had moved down to the 50 kg weight class for the Paris Olympic Games.

Shortly after her disqualification, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called her "a champion among champions" and urged her to "come back stronger".

"Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair I am experiencing. At the same time... you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. We are rooting for you," he posted on X.

Vinesh Phogat Demands Olympic Silver

Vinesh Phogat has decided to file an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her disqualification from the Paris Olympics.

Ms Phogat, who is a three-time Olympian and has won gold medals in both the Asian and Commonwealth Games, has asked for a joint Olympic silver to be given to her.

The verdict is expected to be given today.

An ad-hoc division of the CAS has been set up in Paris for resolution by arbitration of any disputes arising during the Olympic Games or during a period of 10 days preceding the opening ceremony.

Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Ms Phogat in the semifinals, replaced her in the final against Ms Hildebrandt.

Ms Hidebrandt won the bout to claim gold and the Indian wrestler is now banking on the CAS to be a joint silver medallist with Ms Lopez.