Political Spats, 'Conspiracy' Charges After Vinesh Phogat Disqualified

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's heartbreaking disqualification from the Paris Olympics - for being 100 grams overweight - means a political battle is brewing between the BJP and the Congress-led opposition, particularly in light of sexual assault allegations against ex-wrestling body chief Brij Bhushan.

Phogat's disqualification was followed by a flood of reactions from political leaders; Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the government's charge focusing on her "resilience" - and called her "a champion among champions" and urging her to "come back stronger".

"Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time... you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. We are all rooting for you," he said.

PM Modi, Ministers' Message Of Support

The Prime Minister was joined by other senior members of the Indian government, including Home Minister Amit Shah, in hailing Ms Phogat's "resilience". Mr Shah, for example, said "this misfortune is an exception in her trailblazing career... am sure she will bounce back to win..."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called Ms Phogat "a beacon of hope and pride for India".

Finally, to underline the scale of political aftershocks of Ms Phogat's sporting disqualification, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spoke in the Lok Sabha, accompanied by protests from the opposition.

Mr Mandaviya's statement, however, raised eyebrows.

Confirming the disqualification, he only declared the government had provided all possible assistance to Ms Phogat, which included personal staff and training facilities, and outlined expenditures made.

#WATCH | Delhi | INDIA bloc MPs stage protest at Makar Dwar of Parliament seeking justice for wrestler Vinesh Phogat after disqualification from Paris Olympics pic.twitter.com/8qZ6GqjbeT — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2024

Opposition MPs dissatisfied with his statement walked out of the House in protest.

"40 Crore Indians Shocked", Congress Attacks

On X Congress MP Randeep Surjewala claimed a "conspiracy" (the word is now trending on the platform) and declared a "black day" in the history of Indian sports. "40 crore Indians are shocked... this is a huge "hate conspiracy". But know that the country is with her..." Mr Surjewala said.

The Congress leader's lengthy tweet also included detailed references to the #MeToo protest against six-time former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, who faces charges of sexual harassment. Unmoved by his protestations of innocence a Delhi court said there is "sufficient evidence" to proceed.

"First the Wrestling Association President, the BJP MP of that time... Brij Bhushan Singh... tortured the country's world champion daughter with physical and mental torture. Then BJP people got this daughter of the country dragged by police on the streets of Jantar Mantar (in Delhi)," he tweeted.

The reference was to shocking images of Ms Phogat being dragged away from a protest site in the national capital in May last year. Memories of that day were flagged Tuesday by fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia, who called her a "lioness (who was) kicked and crushed in her own country..."

"This girl is going to conquer the world but she lost to the system in this country..."

Mr Surjewala's strident post also contained four 'questions', including "who is the one who could not digest Vinesh Phogat's victory", suggesting the champion wrestler may have been sabotaged.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also responded, but with less controversial remarks. Mr Gandhi called the disqualification "unfortunate" while Mrs Gandhi Vadra said, "My sister... do not consider yourself alone... remember you will always be our champion."

"Conspiracy Vs Conspiracy"

The "conspiracy" tag, however, was lobbed back by another BJP leader - former champion boxer Vijender Singh, who claimed a conspiracy against Ms Phogat and India's other medal hopes by "people who are not happy to see India rise as a sporting nation".

"I think it might be sabotage. 100 grams... you have got to be kidding me. Athletes can shed five to six kg overnight. It is difficult... but we know how to control hunger, thirst..." he said.

Mr Singh, a former Congress member, is the only Indian male boxer to win an Olympic medal.

"And, when I say sabotage, I mean people who are not happy to see India rise as a sporting nation. This girl has been through so much, your heart breaks for her..." he declared.

