Villagers Vandalise Trinamool MP's Party Office In Bengal's South 24 Parganas

TMC MP Bapi Haldar's party office at Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district was vandalised by local villagers on Sunday, alleging that flood relief materials were illegally stored there, police said.

A police officer said the situation was brought under control, and the assembled people were dispersed.

Window panes and signage at the office of Mathurapur TMC MP were broken as the mob alleged that flood relief materials were stored there and that the office was illegally built on a waterbody.

Haldar alleged that the vandalism was a result of the change of guard in the state and claimed that nothing was illegally stored in the party office.

"The relief materials were bought by us for distribution among the locals to mitigate people's hardship in case of floods," he said.

Local TMC leaders accused the BJP of vandalising the party office, but the saffron party denied the charge, maintaining that its workers were not involved in any such incident.

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