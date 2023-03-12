'Revolutionary Greetings': Kerala Chief Minister To China's Xi On 3rd Term

Pinarayi Vijayan said China has emerged as a prominent voice in global politics under Xi's leadership.

Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday greeted Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President of China.

In a tweet, Mr Vijayan, a Marxist veteran, said the Communist nation has emerged as a prominent voice in global politics under Xi's leadership.

"Revolutionary greetings to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President of the People's Republic of China. It is truly commendable that China has emerged as a prominent voice in global politics. Best wishes for the continued efforts to achieve a more prosperous China," Mr Vijayan tweeted.

China's Parliament on Friday had unanimously endorsed an unprecedented third five-year term for President Xi.

Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) as its leader in October last year, becoming the first Chinese leader after party founder Mao Zedong to continue in power beyond the two five-year terms.

