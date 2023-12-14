5 Facts About New Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma

Vijay Sharma is the first-time MLA from Kawardha seat.

Vijay Sharma will take oath as the new deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, December 20. Mr Sharma will share the office of the deputy CM with Arun Sao.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, Mr Sharma defeated Congress leader Mohamad Akbar from the Kawardha seat by 39,592 votes. Meanwhile, Arun Sao, a leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), is the state president. He contested the recent Assembly polls from Lormi seat and won by 45,891 votes.

Here are five key facts about Vijay Sharma:

2. He serves as the general secretary of the Chhattisgarh BJP and was also the state president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

3. Mr Sharma was actively involved in protests related to paddy procurement, issuance of ration cards, and others.

4. Vijay Sharma completed his Masters in Computer Application from Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University. He also has a post-graduation degree in Physics from Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University.

5. Vijay Sharma was also a zilla panchayat member.