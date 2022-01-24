UP Strongman MLA's Bail Rejected, Court Says Case 'Currently Not Suitable'

Mr Mishra is an independent MLA from Bhadohi's Gyanpur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme Court today refused to grant bail to strongman politician and three-time MLA from Uttar Pradesh Vijay Mishra for the state assembly elections. Mr Mishra has been in prison for several criminal cases against him. The court said that his petition can be revived after evidence has been recorded in the cases but currently this is not a suitable case for bail.

Mr Mishra is an independent MLA from Bhadohi's Gyanpur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh and is currently lodged in the Agra Central Jail.

There are several criminal cases against Vijay Mishra. According to the affidavit filed by him before the 2017 state elections, there were 16 cases against him on serious charges like murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.

The state administration has also taken action against him on the issue of disproportionate assets.

Taking cognizance of the case filed by the district police, the Enforcement Directorate had started cracking down on him on charges of money laundering.

Mr Mishra has been an MLA from the Samajwadi Party twice in the past. Currently, he is an independent MLA.

His daughter had also contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

A few years ago, the Delhi Police had apprehended Vijay Mishra from Delhi where he was living under disguise.