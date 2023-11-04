Ex-Samajwadi Party MLA Sent To 15 Years In Jail For 2014 Rape Case

The court convicted Vijay Mishra and imposed a fine of Rs 1.1 lakh (Representational)

An MP-MLA court here on Saturday sentenced former minister Vijay Mishra to 15 years of imprisonment in a 2014 rape case, officials said.

The court of judge Subodh Singh convicted Vijay Mishra and imposed a fine of Rs 1.1 lakh, half of which will be given to the victim, District Government Counsel Dinesh Kumar Pandey said.

In 2014, Vijay Mishra raped the woman who was hired to perform at political rallies, according to police.

The woman reported the matter in October 2020, a few months after Vijay Mishra was arrested in another case, and an FIR was registered in the case, they said.

In her complaint, the victim said Vijay Mishra raped her on several occasions, police said.

Mishra, a four-time MLA from the Gyanpur constituency in Bhadohi district, has over 83 cases registered against him. He is currently lodged in Agra Central Jail Police said this is the first case in which Vijay Mishra has been convicted.

Vijay Mishra was elected thrice from the constituency on a Samajwadi Party ticket and once when fielded by the Nishad Party in 2017.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)