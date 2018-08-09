Vijay Mallya's Comment On Jail Conditions In India Mentioned In Top Court

Vijay Mallya had spoken about deplorable conditions in Indian jails before a London court (File Photo)

The issue of embattled businessman Vijay Mallya speaking about deplorable conditions in Indian jails before a London court found mention on Wednesday in the Supreme Court which was hearing a matter related to prison reforms.

"You must be aware of certain things happening in a foreign country about prisons in India," a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur told Attorney General KK Venugopal.

The observation by the top court assumes significance as liquor baron Vijay Mallya, against whom extradition proceedings are going on in Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, has been raising the issue of alleged deplorable conditions in the Indian prisons.

An advocate, assisting the court as an amicus curiae, said Mallya has raised this issue before the court abroad.

The London court had recently asked the Indian authorities to submit within three weeks a video of a cell at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail where they plan to keep Mallya if he is extradited.

During the hearing, Mr Venugopal said he has also read articles published in foreign countries about jails in India.

The issue cropped up when the top court was dealing with a matter relating to inhuman conditions prevailing in 1,382 prisons across the country.

The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, who has been on bail on an extradition warrant since his arrest in April last year, is fighting extradition to India on charges of alleged fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore.