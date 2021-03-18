Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi Coming Back To Face Law: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said all three are coming back to India" to face the law. (File)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are "coming back" to India" to face the law.

The government is pursuing extradition of Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi from the UK while Mehul Choksi is believed to be in Antigua.

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi are all coming back to face law of the land, Ms Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha while replying to a debate on the insurance amendment bill.

Vijay Mallya, an accused in bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is in the UK since March 2016.

Nirav Modi and his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi fled the country allegedly after committing fraud in the public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB). Nirav Modi is accused of committing a fraud of $2 billion (around Rs 14,500 crore) in the PNB.