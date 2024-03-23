Videos Show Ayodhya Railway Station's Poor Upkeep, Sanitation Contractor Fined

The videos showed garbage on the floors and overflowing trash cans.

A video of the newly opened Ayodhya Dham railway station in poor upkeep has gone viral on social media, prompting the Railways to impose a hefty fine on the station's sanitation contractor. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user @reality5473 shared three clips to show the deplorable condition of the railway station which was built last year with a three-storey building and new amenities. The videos showed garbage on the floors and overflowing trash cans.

The first video showed people sleeping outside the station and garbage tossed from the trash cans. The person making the video also pointed out how there was no cleaning on the streets.

The second clip showed garbage inside the station thrown at different places. He even showed paan stains on the floor.

In the third footage, the user displayed trash lying on the ground. He also showed the second phase of construction at the railway station.

Soon after the video took the internet by storm, the Northern Railway Lucknow Division, DRM Lucknow NR, informed that a fine of Rs 50,000 has been imposed on the station's sanitation contractor.

"Today, a fine of INR 50,000 has been imposed on the sanitation contractor at Ayodhya Dham station for reported irregularities. Additionally, here are some images of the clean station taken at 18:00 hrs," DRM Lucknow tweeted along with a video and pictures of the clean railway station.

Today, a fine of INR 50,000 has been imposed on the sanitation contractor at Ayodhya Dham station for reported irregularities. Additionally, here are some images of the clean station taken at 18:00 hrs. pic.twitter.com/Uir0xjpCeN — DRM Lucknow NR (@drm_lko) March 22, 2024

The images showed the station being cleaned up. Garbage that was piled up across the premises appeared to be removed.

DRM Lucknow's post amassed several reactions from social media users who slammed travellers and also applauded the Indian Railway for taking immediate action.

"Good job guys. But this should not be a one-time thing. The cleanliness should be natural and perpetual," wrote one user. "I don't see dustbins anywhere? Keep separate wet and dry dustbins and increase awareness among the masses. Authorities are as much responsible as the contractor, you can't shift the blame. Public also need to learn civic sense of ownership and keep things clean," said another.

"Sir use some volunteers to educate people about cleaniness," suggested a third.