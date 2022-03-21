Videos: 19-Year-Old's 10-Km Midnight Run Story Makes Him India's Darling

Pradeep Mehra runs home from his workplace daily.

A young man running on a Noida road at midnight is creating waves on social media. In case you are wondering why the run has caught everyone's attention, it is his interaction with filmmaker Vinod Kapri.

A video of his run, posted on Twitter by Mr Kapri on Sunday evening, has garnered over 4 million views already. The runner, despite being soaked in sweat, turns down the filmmaker's offer to give him a ride home.

Pradeep Mehra, 19, declined the filmmaker's ride as he plans to join the Indian Army. He tells the filmmaker that he was running home from work after finishing his shift at McDonald's.

This is PURE GOLD❤️❤️



नोएडा की सड़क पर कल रात 12 बजे मुझे ये लड़का कंधे पर बैग टांगें बहुत तेज़ दौड़ता नज़र आया



मैंने सोचा

किसी परेशानी में होगा , लिफ़्ट देनी चाहिए



बार बार लिफ़्ट का ऑफ़र किया पर इसने मना कर दिया



वजह सुनेंगे तो आपको इस बच्चे से प्यार हो जाएगा ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/kjBcLS5CQu — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 20, 2022

The Uttarakhand boy also tells Mr Kapri that he has to wake up at 8 am every day to cook food and has no time to train in the morning. He runs a 10-km stretch daily, from his work in Noida's Sector 16 to his home in Barola, where he stays with his elder brother.

When asked where his parents are, the boy tells Mr Kapri that his mother is unwell and is hospitalised.

Mr Kapri today shared another clip of Mr Mehra's run on Twitter with the caption, "Watch #PradeepMehra's 20-second SPRINT to lift your Monday SPIRITS."

Watch #PradeepMehra's 20 second SPRINT to lift your Monday SPIRITS ❤️ https://t.co/UnHRbJPdNapic.twitter.com/nLAVZxwauq — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 21, 2022

Commenters revere Pradeep Mehra's unwavering resolve and can-do attitude towards unquestionably hardy circumstances. The video also caught the attention of singer-rapper Badshah.

"The future of our country is in great hands. Blessing to this kid," the singer said on Twitter.

Here are some of the other reactions on Pradeep Mehra's run:

The boy here is not complaining about anyone or anything. He is not expecting sympathy or help. He knows what he has to do. He is just doing it with determination. His focus is not on the past, but it's on the present and the future.



Citizens like him make our country great!



???????? — Manivannan, P. (@Captain_Mani72) March 21, 2022

This video must be shown to the government officers across the grades..

With limitations factored in, this young man is sorted and ambitious!

I'm in love with his determination, specifically at that hour. ???? — ತರ್ಲೆ ???????????????????????? (@BLRrocKS) March 21, 2022

After the video went viral on social media, the filmmaker went to the McDonald's outlet and met the 19-year-old again. He told Mr Mehra about how much love he was getting from everyone.

Mr Kapri's video comes to an end with a caption reading, "Pradeep's story will inspire millions."