CBI Raids Videocon Offices In Mumbai, Aurangabad; Registers Case: Live Updates

New Delhi/Mumbai:
The CBI has filed a case against former ICICI bank chief Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kocchar and Videocon head Venugopal Dhoot in connection with a case linked to alleged conflict of interest in the sanctioning of loan. This morning, a team of CBI officials conducted raids at the Videocon headquarters in Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra.
Chanda Kochhar quit as CEO and managing director of the ICICI Bank in October after allegations surfaced that her husband Deepak Kochhar and her family members benefited from a loan of Rs. 3,250 crore to the Videocon Group in 2012.
Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot had an investment in NuPower Renewables, a company founded by Ms Kochhar's husband.
After initially backing her, ICICI Bank announced that its board had decided to set up a "comprehensive enquiry" to investigate the charges against Ms Kochhar. As more allegations surfaced, a multi-agency probe was launched.
Here are the LIVE updates on CBI raids at Videocon offices:
The raids comes in the wake of a preliminary enquiry the agency registered on March 31, 2018 against Deepak Kochhar, Videocon group officials and others to determine whether any wrongdoing was involved in the sanctioning of the loan by the ICICI Bank as part of a consortium, a senior CBI official said.
The investigating agency conducted raids at four places. While the Videocon offices were raided in Mumbai and Aurangabad, the searches were also conducted at NuPower offices in BKC and Nariman Point.
